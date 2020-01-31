Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

