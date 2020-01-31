Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $6.66 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 260,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $12.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

