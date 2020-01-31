Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 11,445 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Celanese by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Celanese by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.15). Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

