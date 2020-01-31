Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 15,281 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

