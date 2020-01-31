Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,912 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $243.77 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.