Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 25,192 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Masco by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $3,336,374.34. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,872,415. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $48.69 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

