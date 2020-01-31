Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 6,379 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 254.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $152.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.