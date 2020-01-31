Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 7,457 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $229,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

