Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after acquiring an additional 271,189 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,043,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,294,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 212,079 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,485,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of WY opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -143.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

