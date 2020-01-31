Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $312.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.58. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.15). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

