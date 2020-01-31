Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 225,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

