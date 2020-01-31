Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of WEX worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEX by 496.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 26.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEX by 28.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE:WEX opened at $224.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $159.68 and a 52 week high of $234.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.