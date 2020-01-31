Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,361 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.