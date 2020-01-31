Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,364 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAS stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.87 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

