Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,043 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $505,144,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $50,205,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 over the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Globe Life stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $107.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

