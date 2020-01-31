Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,887 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $575,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 22.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,419.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 263,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 245,840 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,767. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

NYSE TER opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

