Arizona State Retirement System Sells 131,617 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,617 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viacom were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Viacom by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 818,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Viacom by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 997,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 711,003 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Viacom by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,677,000 after purchasing an additional 659,900 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Viacom by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 322,108 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Viacom by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 578,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAB. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 target price on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of VIAB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

