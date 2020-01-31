Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,780 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $120.49 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.13.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

