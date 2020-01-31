Arizona State Retirement System Sells 15,647 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $350,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $12,398,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.