Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,586 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at $59,699,605.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $409.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $216.98 and a 1-year high of $420.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

