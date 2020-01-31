Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,611 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Loews by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,381 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 260,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,306,000 after acquiring an additional 72,913 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on L. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

