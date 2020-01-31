Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,801 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,125 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,652,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,767,000 after purchasing an additional 438,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

