Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,439 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Apache worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apache by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

In other news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.