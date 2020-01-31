Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,450 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of CGNX opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 332,702 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,224 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

