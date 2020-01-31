Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,869 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In related news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $725,440.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.