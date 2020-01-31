Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $45.36 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

