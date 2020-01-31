Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.25 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Ark has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $693,526.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. In the last week, Ark has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,167,424 coins and its circulating supply is 117,853,162 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptomate, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, COSS and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

