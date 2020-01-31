Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Home Depot comprises 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,092,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.82. The company has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

