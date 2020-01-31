Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $21,665.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arqma has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,353.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.01924739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.04009449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00723933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00770567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009326 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00709244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,437,641 coins and its circulating supply is 3,393,098 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

