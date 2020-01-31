Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AROW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.43. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $528.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

AROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,258. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

