Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 297,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,419. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

