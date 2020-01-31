Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Issues Earnings Results

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of AJG traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.10. 1,135,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,419. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $100.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.86%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

