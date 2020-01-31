Artis Turba (ARTIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,827.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Artis Turba has a market cap of $199,982.00 and approximately $11,827.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.03029698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00196393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,085,380 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

