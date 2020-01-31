Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,275,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,050,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APAM opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $35.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

