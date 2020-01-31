Aryacoin (AYA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,640.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a market cap of $352,201.00 and approximately $5,640.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000536 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000858 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,355,576 coins and its circulating supply is 118,055,588 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @



Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

