Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,454.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,400.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,274.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,002.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

