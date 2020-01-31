Asch (XAS) Tops One Day Volume of $503,442.00

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Asch coin can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last week, Asch has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Asch has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $503,442.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global. Asch’s official website is www.asch.io. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

