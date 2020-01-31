ASE Technology (ASX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, analysts expect ASE Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.