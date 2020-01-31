Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Ashland Global in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 62,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,245. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 216.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

