Aspen Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 768 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $119.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $95.61 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.20% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,257 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,241,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 803.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 159,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.