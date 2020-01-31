Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.80 ($7.63).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

AML stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.66) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 490.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 528.77. The stock has a market cap of $918.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50.

In other news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

