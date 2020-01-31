AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,503 ($98.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of £727.50 ($956.99). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,648.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,250.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

