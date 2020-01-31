Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,733,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Astronics by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Astronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRO opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. Astronics has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

