ATBCoin (ATB) Market Capitalization Reaches $59,085.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $59,085.00 and $44,571.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,398.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.64 or 0.04032067 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00697089 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

