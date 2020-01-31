ATLANT 24-Hour Volume Hits $82.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and HitBTC. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $82.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

