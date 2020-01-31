Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.87. 212,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,422. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $399.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

