Atonomi (ATMI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Atonomi has a market cap of $128,603.00 and $34.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

