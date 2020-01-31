AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Decreased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,352 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NYSE T opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

