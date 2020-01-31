AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.