AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $92,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

